Northeast Missouri farmers expect good harvest

PALMYRA, Mo. — Crops in Northeast Missouri farms are looking good as harvest time draws near, and the presence of rainfall in the next week or so could make a noticeable impact on soybean pods and late-planted corn.
Marion County Farm Bureau President and local farmer Joe Kendrick is seeing promising signs in his field, with early-planted corn progressing on schedule. Fields in NEMO soaked up some timely rain earlier in the week, and more precipitation would benefit pods filling out for soybeans and the kernel size for late-planted corn. Cooler temperatures and elevated moisture levels early in the growing season forced farmers to plant crops for a second or even a third time.
Despite the severe storms Aug. 12 and a wet July which brought 7.49 inches of rain to Marion County — 3.7 inches above the average level — Kendrick said NEMO farmers are expecting a good harvest this year. He said farmers in other parts of the country haven’t been as fortunate.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Agricultural Statistics Service Missouri Crop Progress and Condition Report released Aug. 30, there were 6.7 suitable for field work across the Show-Me state for the week ending Aug. 29. Precipitation levels were down, averaging 0.29 inches — 0.49 inches below normal.
Kendrick said it would be beneficial for a bit more rain in the next 7-10 days to boost soybeans in filling their pods and increase the kernel size for late-planted corn.
Conditions and progress were not far from the five-year averages for corn and soybeans throughout the state. For example, the USDA NASS report showed mature corn was at 11%, compared to the five-year average of 17%. Corn condition was rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 28% fair, 52% good and 11% excellent. Soybeans setting pods were at 82%, with the five-year average at 84%. Soybean conditions were ranked 2% very poor, 7% poor, 32% fair, 52% good and 7% excellent.
During the same period, the USDA NASS Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report found much-needed rainfall arrived throughout the week, limiting the days suitable for field work to 4.4. Farmers were harvesting hay, oats and sileage, according to the report, and repairs were being made to equipment and bins in preparation for row crop harvest.
Kendrick said farmers in NEMO were preparing their equipment and storage bins as well. Farmers are also putting some hay up in preparation for harvest.
And as the time for harvest draws closer, prices remain strong for agricultural products like corn and soybeans, with settlements for Sept. 21 at 534 cents per bushel for corn and 1298.75 cents per bushel for soybeans.
“Things are coming along pretty good. I don’t know of anybody that’s gotten started yet, and they probably won’t for a couple weeks,” he said.
As farmers move large equipment and loads of grain in the coming weeks, Kendrick reminded everyone to be alert. Trucks and harvest equipment are large and can be moving slowly, with safety for everyone representing the top priority throughout the season.