HANNIBAL — The North East Missouri Democrat Club will meet Monday, October 25 at Fiddlestiks, 8945 U.S. 36.
The social hour will begin at 5 p.m., and the meeting will follow at 6 p.m. Elad Gross will be the guest speaker.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
