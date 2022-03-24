HANNIBAL — The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety will host free child passenger safety seat checks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at County Market, 202 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
The event is a partnership with the Missouri Safety Council. Certified Child Passenger Technicians will provide on-site car seat checks or installations, and answer questions parents might have about appropriate child seat requirements.
Safety seats prevent serious injuries and could save your child’s life. Missouri law requires all children under eight years of age to be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat, unless they are at least 80 pounds or at least 4’9” tall.
More information is available at www.saveMOlives.com.
