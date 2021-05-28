Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety holds annual meeting

HANNIBAL — Representatives from numerous local agencies met for the annual Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety meeting on Wednesday, looking at ways to increase safety and work to reverse an increase fatalities on Missouri roadways.
Marisa Ellison, Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety coordinator and MoDOT communications manager, stressed the importance of continuing to be optimistic and help the next generation internalize safe driving practices related to the four key areas of the “Show Me Zero” Strategic Highway Safety Plan — occupant safety, distracted driving, speeding and aggressive driving and impaired driving. Local law enforcement officials, school representatives MoDOT officials were among the members of the coalition discussing ways to increase education with new online videos on the MoDOT YouTube channel and other programs as in-person gatherings return.
Ellison said the Buckle Up Phone Down program has continued to grow, with businesses in Hannibal, Kirksville, Mexico, Warrenton and Macon displaying the BUPD message on their marquees. The Department of Motor Vehicles crew in Moberly and several area schools also displayed signage.
Marisa Christy-Kerns, MoDOT senior communications specialist, said three counties had zero fatalities in 2020, Audrain, Knox and Clark counties. Celebrations were held in Knox and Clark counties. Audrain County decided not to hold the celebration due to a fatal accident which occurred in 2021.
In addition, occupant safety has been bolstered with car seat safety checks through 10 area agencies. Hannibal was the sole school in the district offering driver’s education until this year, and 89 students will complete the program with scholarships. Macon is joining Hannibal for 2021.
First Impact, a program of ThinkFirst Missouri, has been reaching more teen driver’s parents and their children through online and in-person formats. Director Deana Dothage told fellow coalition members how more parents are being reached with the virtual option, with people reporting multiple viewers were learning more about the Missouri Graduated Driver’s License Law and how to be a safe driver.
Corporal Justin Dunn, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, has partnered with MoDOT for online presentations focused on each safety area of the “Show Me Zero” plan. The videos can be shown as slideshow presentations with audio or as videos, and are available on MoDOT’s YouTube channel.
In addition to education efforts, the coalition awarded more than $10,000 for life-saving equipment to the Elsberry Police Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Wright City Police Department and Palmyra Police Department. Ellison said the 2020 budget was halved due to COVID-related constraints, but the budget showed just about every dollar was used for various safety programs and projects.
Samantha Diffenderfer, transportation planner with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, talked about how her husband helped renew a dormant speed trailer, which will be used around the Mark Twain Lake area to help ensure safety.
Safety projects in the district include sidewalk improvements to meet ADA requirements and a new roundabout at U.S. 54 and Route J in Audrain County.
Jonathan Bruner, MoDOT traffic studies specialist, talked about the stark increase in roadway fatalities in 2020, which included an increase in crashes at work zones involving motorists striking truck-mounted attenuators. In 2020, 989 lives were lost on Missouri roadways — the most fatalities since 2007. Law enforcement officials have witnessed excessive speeding, with citations being written for driving 25 miles over the speed limit. Bruner broke down the fatalities, including mentioning motorcycle crashes following the repeal of the helmet law.
Bruner said 86 percent of people who lost their lives were unbelted. There have been 20 fatalities on Missouri roadways in the district in 2021, compared to 12 in 2020.
Coalition members discussed areas of focus and potential programs to increase safety for Fiscal Year 2022. Law enforcement participated in an impaired driving enforcement program related to medical marijuana laws with the 4/20 campaign and the “Drive high, get a DUI” slogan. Education about seatbelts will expand for students, and the Buckle Up Phone Down program continues to receive pledges and national recognition for its focus on driver safety.
Krishna Kunapareddy, a planner with the Boonslick Regional Planning Commission, nominated the BUPD program for the National Association of Development Organizations Excellence in Regional Transportation Award. MoDOT received the award for the innovative two-pronged approach to safety, with individuals, families, schools and businesses all taking the pledge to buckle up and put their phones down.
Ellison encouraged everyone to continue sharing ideas with one another over the next couple days, as the budget is completed. She emphasized the importance of the efforts to “Show Me Zero” fatalities.
“It’s scary to know [the fatality rate] is rising like that, because it’s going to be somebody we know, and that makes it very personal,” Ellison said. “I will tell you that everybody that I’ve ever come in contact with on the coalition, and even those folks here at MoDOT, any time there is a fatality on one of our roads, we take it very personally. It’s like ‘can we fix this. How can we fix this’. I don’t know how to fix not wearing a seat belt, so we just need to keep that message out there, and keep coming up with fresh things to keep that message out there.”
More information about the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety and the “Show Me Zero” Strategic Highway Safety Plan is available by visiting www.savemolives.com. Links to the educational videos are available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIDPhWy30JQbDvTX5Ez5Bfg/featured.