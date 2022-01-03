HANNIBAL — The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety will hold its quarterly meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, virtually (meeting information is listed below). The executive committee of the Coalition will provide updates on specific areas, and anyone interested in helping to reduce fatalities on Missouri roads is encouraged to attend.
“We have several partners in law enforcement, emergency management services, schools and health care who work together to continue efforts to promote safe driving,” said Coalition Facilitator Marisa Ellison. “The biggest factor in fatalities this year in northeast Missouri is that 85% of those who were killed were not wearing a safety device, seat belt or helmet,” Ellison stated.
The Coalition will review Missouri’s highway safety strategic plan titled “Show-Me Zero,” and evaluate their plan for northeast Missouri drivers and residents.
“Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in fatalities, yet even one fatality is too many, so we appreciate all who are interested in helping keep safe driving awareness on top of everyone’s minds,” Ellison said.
Information about the Coalition for Roadway Safety can be found at savemolives.com.
- Microsoft Teams meeting is available to join on a computer or mobile app
- Click
- (if you do not have the TEAMS software, simply click the “open in web browser” option)
- Or call in (audio only)
- +1773-917-7763,581817957# United States, Chicago
- Phone Conference ID: 581 817 957#
