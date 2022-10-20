HANNIBAL, MO — Businesses, schools, organizations, agencies, health care providers and other members of the community are encouraged to participate in the sixth annual statewide BUPD Day on Friday to work toward keeping Missouri roads safe. “MoDOT’s NE District and Coalition has developed several ideas for groups or individuals to share to help remind everyone the importance of safe driving,” said MoDOT Communications Manager and NE Coalition Facilitator Marisa Ellison.
“We have not only ideas, but also provide items that can support any activity groups decide to do,” Ellison said. “While BUPD Day is designated one day each year, we all know the importance of focusing on safe driving throughout the year, so these programs can be done at any time.”
People interested in participating can email necr@modot.mo.gov or call 573-248-2517. The following are ideas and items available through MoDOT at the Hannibal District Office:
- BUPD Fence Kits that spell out BUPD on a chain link fence; kit includes educational incentive items and suggestions for programs/school/organizational announcements
- BUPD Yard Signs
- Support for seat belt checks (perfect for large businesses)
- Handouts for businesses with drive throughs (perfect for your driving customers)
- Various incentive items including (limited supply) t-shirts, chapsticks, flash drives and keychains
- Literature
- Support for short, trendy videos featuring the BUPD message
To date this year, in Northeast Missouri alone 87 percent of those killed on area roads were not wearing a seatbelt and. Statewide, nearly 793 people have died on Missouri roads. It is estimated that more than 20 percent of car crashes across the country involve some sort of distraction, such as a cell phone.
“We encourage every organization in Northeast Missouri to participate in some way to help save lives on Missouri roads,” Ellison said.
Missourians can accept the challenge to BUPD at modot.org/bupd and spread the word on social media using the hashtags #BUPD and #BUPDDay.
