HANNIBAL, MO — Businesses, schools, organizations, agencies, health care providers and other members of the community are encouraged to participate in the sixth annual statewide BUPD Day on Friday to work toward keeping Missouri roads safe. “MoDOT’s NE District and Coalition has developed several ideas for groups or individuals to share to help remind everyone the importance of safe driving,” said MoDOT Communications Manager and NE Coalition Facilitator Marisa Ellison.

“We have not only ideas, but also provide items that can support any activity groups decide to do,” Ellison said. “While BUPD Day is designated one day each year, we all know the importance of focusing on safe driving throughout the year, so these programs can be done at any time.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.