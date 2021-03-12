Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety charts course toward zero fatalities

HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation employees, law enforcement officials and other stakeholders gathered for the quarterly meeting for the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety on Friday, discussing programs and approaches to heightening safety following a year of the most traffic fatalities statewide since 2007.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 989 fatalities in 2020, compared to 881 deaths the previous year. The Coalition is addressing four key areas with its Missouri Highway Safety Strategic Plan called “Show-Me Zero” — occupant safety, speed and aggressive driving, distracted driving and impaired driving. Various initiatives and programs are planned for the coming year to help reach the goal of zero highway fatalities.
Jonathan Bruner, MoDOT traffic studies specialist, broke down traffic fatalities with contributing factors based on those four categories. He reported positive news that fatalities are down 8.5 percent year-to-date for 2021, which was encouraging given the number of fatalities the previous year.
However, the there were 11 fatalities this year compared to six in 2020 in the Northeast District. Of those instances, six were unbelted, two were unbelted, two were unknown and one motorcyclist was wearing their helmet.
Marisa Ellison, Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety representative, talked about how the pandemic paused spending in 2020, with previously-approved costs being approved. Marisa Christy-Kerns revamped the plan so there was $46,699, which was half of what was expected before the pandemic.
Ellison said programs reflected the goals of the Missouri Highways Strategic Safety Plan, including car seat programs which distributed 207 car seats to 11 different health departments. There is $24,863 available to spend until June 13, Ellison said.
Virtual programs have been reaching students and parents in schools and health agencies, including the First Impact program provided through ThinkFirst. The program teaches parents and young drivers about Missouri’s Graduated Driver’s License law.
Christy-Kerns reported 15 area school districts will display 75 Buckle Up Phone Down signs, along with support from community residents and business owners. Driver education programs in schools were slowed down due to the pandemic, but officials are working to restore the training. She noted one school district is in the process of starting up a program after a tragic event occurred.
Three counties will receive drive-through Show-Me Zero celebrations for having zero traffic fatalities in 2020: Audrain, Clark and Knox counties achieved the positive milestone, Christy-Kerns said.
Ellison said another plan this year is to reach out to each mayor in Northeast Missouri with a letter, Buckle Up Phone Down stickers and details about how to establish a seat belt ordinance in their communities. Looking ahead to the start of the 2021-2022 school year, officials are planning fun “Back to School Buckle Up Bash” activities to remind teens about safe driving practices.
MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said many projects are underway to improve safety and maintain roadways and bridges, including the J-turns near New London and the roundabout at Scott’s Corner. Two bridges in Hannibal are being repaired, and Untiedt said projects will be focused on paving operations and continuing to improve area bridges through Gov. Mike Parson’s Focus on Bridges program.
The Coalition’s website, www.savemolives.com, has a new feature to break down projects in each county, along with various safety resources. Ellison said there will also be videos focused on each of the four components of the Strategic Safety plan, with the first one about distracted driving going live soon.
The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety will gather for their annual planning session in late May. More information is available by visiting the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety website at https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Northeast-Region.