Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety aims to make Missouri roadways safer

HANNIBAL — The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety discussed several methods aimed at reversing the increase in fatalities in the district and across the state, including education, awareness and community support programs planned for the months ahead.
Marisa Ellison, facilitator of the meeting and communications manager with MoDOT’s Northeast District, welcomed coalition members and guests to the quarterly meeting on Thursday. As of Oct. 3, 50 people lost their lives in the district, compared to 30 people in 2020. Of the motorists who were killed in 2021, 83% were not wearing a seat belt — the statewide percentage is 67%. In 2021, 10 people died as a result of a motorcycle crash — five were wearing a helmet, four were not, and one was unknown. One person who was unbelted lost their life in a UTV crash.
Coalition members and partners in government agencies, schools, law enforcement and other community groups are tackling the situation with approaches like supporting legislation, providing interactive programs like Buckle Up Phone Down Day and hosting education programs for parents and youth of all ages.
The four key areas of concern are seat belt usage, distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding and aggressive driving. Seat belt usage is one part of the activities for BUPD Day, with some schools performing seat belt checks as part of the event. Some schools will dedicate a game to the cause.
The Buckle Up Phone Down program began in 2017, and BUPD day is Friday, Oct. 22. Several schools in the district are taking part in activities, and AAA is sponsoring a BUPD Showdown with cash prizes involved for the school with the most students taking the pledge to buckle up and put their phone down when driving. Area businesses, emergency departments, schools and Department of Motor Vehicles license offices will have signs posted. Activities at schools and other groups include plastic cup “BUPD” kits to place in fences and online posts of taking the BUPD pledge. Rewards include t-shirts, hard drives and hand sanitizers.
Ellison encouraged everyone to reach out to municipal and county governments to request primary seatbelt legislation. There are currently 66 counties and municipalities with the legislation in place. Winfield and Foristell are the sole communities in the Northeast District with the legislation. Kacey Wilson, representing the Highway Safety Office in Jefferson City, said legislation will be discussed at the state level to ban the use of handheld cell phones and other electronic devices while driving.
Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue stressed speed remains a contributing factor in many crashes, and he agreed with fellow coalition members who are working to revive driver’s education programs. Ellison said the program is no longer required by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. In Illinois, residents 18 years of age and younger must pass training before they can receive their driver’s license. Bogue said a similar approach in Missouri could make a big impact toward safety.
“I really strongly feel that is what it’s going to take at this time, with our problem of fatalities increasing and seatbelt usage,” Bogue said, stressing driver’s education is crucial for teaching youth how to be safe drivers from the beginning.
“Instead of trying to force it with laws like seatbelts and phones — that’s all well and good. But unless we teach kids not to do that, in a controlled setting in a school, I don’t think we’re ever going to go in the right direction that we want to go to get to zero,” Bogue said.
Ellison agreed, stressing how parents aren’t the best driving instructors for their children.
“I tell people we, the parents, are the worst teachers because we’ve been driving for a long time and we are very lax in what we do. We don’t fully stop at the stop sign, we don’t use our signal, we still talk on the phone while we’re driving — all these things,” she said. “So it would be wonderful if we could have some kind of formalized program in the state of Missouri that was available at the schools to do this.”
The coalition provides funding, certification for driver’s education instructors and other resources for driver’s education programs. Palmyra High School, Troy Buchanan High School, Hannibal High School, Monroe City Senior High School and Macon R-I High School offer programs in the district.
Ellison said about $20,000 of the yearly $84,000 budget had been spent so far for grant reimbursements, and she urged law enforcement agencies, health departments, communities, schools and other groups to reach out for assistance. The grants can be used for funding driver’s education programs, providing safety equipment and other methods for education and raising awareness about safety on Missouri roadways.
Radio, television and Internet platforms all serve to spread awareness, including videos on MoDOT’s YouTube page focused on impaired driving, speeding, seat belt usage and distracted driving which had garnered 57,327 views at the end of September.
Ellison said KTVO will run Buckle Up Phone Down service announcements through January, with a reach spanning Northern Missouri. KRES radio will ru said three NEMO radio stations will air a segment called “Drive Means Drive.” The spots feature testimonials from people who have lost loved ones in a car crash.
Deana Dothage, health educator and program director of First Impact, shared an emotional testimonial which will begin airing Friday.
First Impact is a program of ThinkFirst Missouri, an evidence-based trauma prevention program of the University of Missouri School of Medicine, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The education program teaches parents of new drivers and soon-to-be drivers about Missouri’s Graduated Driver’s License, monitoring and enforcing the GDL at home, the importance of being a positive role model and the risks associated with teen drivers. The program is presented in a hybrid format, with virtual sessions being joined with classes in schools this year, Dothage said.
Wilson said a pilot program called Smart Riders is geared toward elementary students. Topics include seatbelt usage and distractions which can affect parents who are driving. The students receive rewards when they do something to affect safety.
MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt provided an update on a roundabout planned for Basinger Corner on Highway 54 in Audrain County. A roundabout is now complete a few miles to the north at Scott’s Corner, which Ellison said has solved the incidents which used to occur there. Basinger Corner is another area where several crashes have occurred in the past, and Untiedt said MoDOT personnel are currently discussion right-of-way with property owners. Plans call for the project to begin next summer and be completed next fall.
As winter approaches, Ellison said MoDOT is hiring employees for snow plow operations at mocareers.gov.
More information about BUPD and other programs to increase safety on Missouri’s roadways is available by visiting www.savemo lives.com or www.modot.org.
