HANNIBAL — Several rural bridges in northern Missouri will be replaced over the next few years thanks to a grant from the Federal Highway Administration.
“These bridges all have the same issues – they are weight restricted, supported by timber piles, in poor condition, and are one lane but carry two-way traffic,” Missouri Department of Transportation FARM Bridge Project Director Jeff Gander said.
In addition, all bridges are located on roads with low traffic volume. The program is being funded with the $20.8 million grant and $5.2 million from MoDOT.
Gander said MoDOT is accepting letters of interest from contractors for the projects using the design-build method. Design-build is a delivery method that includes hiring one contracting team to complete the design work and build the highway improvement under one contract. More information about the program and the requirements for teams interested is available on MoDOT’s website.
The first bridges on the program are not expected to go under construction until late 2021.
“We will keep drivers and area residents updated on the construction schedule for these bridges through email and the local media,” Gander said.
Emails and text alerts are available by signing up for MoDOT’s e-update subscription service at www.modot.org.