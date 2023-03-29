Non-profit organizations complete leadership training

HANNIBAL — Non-Profit organization board members and employees in Northeast Missouri gained knowledge to successfully run their organizations recently through a Non-Profit Leadership Training hosted by United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
United Way received a grant from the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri to cover the costs associated with this training. United Way and the Community Foundation both regularly work with a large number of non-profit organizations and saw the need for organizations to receive this training.
“There has been significant turnover in non-profit Executive Directors and board members,” said Doug Aeilts, CEO of Northeast Power and the Vice President of Community Needs on the United Way Board of Directors. “There is rarely sufficient training provided to new Executive Directors and new Board members and at United Way we saw that as a need for many organizations we work with. This non-profit leadership training was a valuable tool for new and existing Executive Directors and Board members to gain the skills needed to run their organizations efficiently.”
Through this five-session training, organizations gained an understanding of non-profit business. They examined their organization’s mission, vision, bylaws, policies and procedures. Organizations looked at the structure of their governing boards and discussed the roles of board members versus the roles of staff members. Information was shared on how to engage board members and recruit new board members.
The importance of sound fiscal management was stressed. Topics such as fundraising, grant writing and budgeting were discussed. Organizations also looked at the need for a strategic plan and succession planning.
The course was facilitated by Clairice Hetzler and Pam Shaffer. Both individuals have extensive non-profit knowledge from their service as executive directors of local non-profit organizations as well as knowledge from serving on various organizations’ boards of directors. The two have been contracted by other local organizations to facilitate similar trainings on the Illinois side of the river.
On the last day of the course, local attorney Louis Riggs discussed legal issues impacting non-profit organizations. Non-profit organization leadership had great things to say about the training.
“Honestly, I came into the training with apprehension,” said Eric Abts, the CEO of the YMCA of Hannibal. “January and February are by far our two busiest months. However, the training was refreshing and well worth the investment in time. Lots of fundamental board and governance topics were gone over. We are taking a fresh look at our bylaws, fiscal policies and procedures and will definitely create a corporate book because of this training.”
Organizations with an employee and/or board member completing the training included AVENUES, Birthday Blessings, CHART Teen Task Force, The Child Advocacy Center, Coyote Hill, Douglass Community Services, FACT, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Parents as Teachers, Harvest Outreach, Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, Heartland Resources, Kairos Hope, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, Paris Senior Center, Salvation Army of Hannibal and the YMCA of Hannibal.
The training was held in the board room at Northeast Power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.