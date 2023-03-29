Non-profit organizations complete leadership training

Clairice Hetzler and Pam Shaffer speak during the five-session non-profit leadership training event conducted recently at Northeast Power in Palmyra. Numerous non-profit organizations were represented during the event, which was hosted by United Way of the Mark Twain Area and funded through a grant from the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri. 

HANNIBAL — Non-Profit organization board members and employees in Northeast Missouri gained knowledge to successfully run their organizations recently through a Non-Profit Leadership Training hosted by United Way of the Mark Twain Area.

United Way received a grant from the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri to cover the costs associated with this training. United Way and the Community Foundation both regularly work with a large number of non-profit organizations and saw the need for organizations to receive this training.

