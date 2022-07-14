Noland selected as Northeast Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year Finalist

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Public School District is proud to announce that Hannibal High School math teacher Whitney Noland has been named one of the 2022-2023 Northeast Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year Finalists.
Noland has been teaching for 17 years, all in the Hannibal School District.
“The passion Whitney brings to her classroom is inspirational. She strives to show her students how ‘math is a beautiful language, and how concepts are interwoven and depend on each other'. She is always looking for ways to learn new methods, new ideas, new technology, and more," said Hannibal Superintendent Susan Johnson. "Her drive to continuously learn combined with her passion for collaboration with her colleagues creates an undeniable enthusiastic atmosphere for students learning in her classroom. I couldn't be more proud of Whitney for all of her skill sets that she brings to our school district.”
The Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year award is part of the Missouri Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers in providing a quality education to their students.
Preparing, developing, and supporting effective educators are among DESE’s primary goals.
