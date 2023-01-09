HANNIBAL - A Saturday morning fire resulted in no injuries following rapid control by Hannibal firefighters.
Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by NECOMM (911) at 5:34 a.m. Saturday for a report of a structure fire located at 1302 Ruby St.
All stations responded with nine personnel. Upon arrival on scene, all occupants were out of the structure and fire crews made an offensive attack. Fire crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. No civilians or fire crews were injured as a result of the incident.
Fire investigators from Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal's office were notified and conducted a fire investigation. The Hannibal Fire Department were assisted on scene by Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal Building Inspector's office, Hannibal Board of Public Works and the American Red Cross.
Upon conclusion of the investigation, the fire's cause was ruled as accidental due to an electrical extension cord overload.
Hannibal Fire Department would like to remind citizens to make sure you have working smoke alarms and only use extension cords for temporary use.
