HANNIBAL — No injuries were reported in a Hannibal structure fire Wednesday morning.
The Hannibal Fire Department said it was dispatched on a report of a structure fire at 7:23 a.m. at 1907 Hope St.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming from the rear door of the structure. All occupants were out of the duplex upon arrival. Crews made an offensive attack and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. Fire crews remained on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations.
The Hannibal Fire Department was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, Hannibal Building Inspector, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal Board of Public Works and the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported with smoke alarms present and working.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.