HANNIBAL — A fire broke out at a Valley St. home on Saturday night, and Hannibal firefighters quickly got the blaze under control.
The Hannibal Fire Department received notification of a structure fire at about 10:49 p.m. Saturday at 1404 Valley Street. Firefighters from all stations responded with eight personnel.
Upon arrival, incident command reported flames visible from a single-story wood frame residence. Firefighters conducted an offensive attack and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
Four additional off-duty firefighters were called in to assist with fireground operations. Firefighters were on scene for about 2 hours.
The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.
The Hannibal Fire Department was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office, Hannibal Board of Public Works and Hannibal Building Inspections Office.
Investigators from the Hannibal Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal's office are conducting a fire origin and cause investigation.
