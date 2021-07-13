HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Fire Department responded to a report structure fire about 5:02 a.m. Tuesday at 1908 Gordon.
All stations responded with eight personnel with an additional 15 firefighters. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the structure. At the time of arrival, it was unknown if the structure was occupied. Firefighters made an offensive attack with a primary search, and no occupants were found.
Firefighters were on scene approximately 3 1/2 hours including investigation. HFD was assisted on scene by the Marion County Ambulance Department, Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Building Inspection Office and Hannibal Board of Public Works.
The fire is being listed as accidental, with the cause of electrical malfunction of a fan. There were no injuries reported.
HFD reminded residents to keep electrical devices unplugged when not in use. Family members should also talk about their fire escape emergency plan.