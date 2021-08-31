HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched around 10:18 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a structure fire at 3300 Helen Ave. with visible smoke and flames.
The Hannibal Fire Department said all fire units responded, and upon arrival on the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. All occupants were out of the residence. A smoke alarm notified the residents of the fire.
HFD conducted an offensive fire attack and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Fire crews remained on scene for approximately two hours conducting salvage and overhaul operations. HFD fire investigation unit conducted an investigation, and the fire has been listed as an accidental fire with the gas water heater as the cause.
There were no civilian or fire service injuries reported and HFD was assisted on scene by the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Board of Public Works, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal Building Inspectors Office and the American Red Cross.