WEST QUINCY, Mo. — Contractor crews will start work on U.S. 24 in Marion County between the U.S. 61 interchange and West Quincy Memorial and Bayview bridges at West Quincy beginning Monday.

"The project includes diamond grinding and concrete repairs with all work occurring during nighttime hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. when traffic volumes are lower," Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Jeff Kroner said.

