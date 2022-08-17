WEST QUINCY, Mo. — Contractor crews will start work on U.S. 24 in Marion County between the U.S. 61 interchange and West Quincy Memorial and Bayview bridges at West Quincy beginning Monday.
"The project includes diamond grinding and concrete repairs with all work occurring during nighttime hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. when traffic volumes are lower," Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Jeff Kroner said.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a reduced speed limit at the location where crews are actively working for the duration of the project. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.
"This route carries a considerable volume of local traffic. We ask that motorists please be attentive in work zones and put down your cell phones to eliminate distractions for your safety and the safety of highway workers,” Kroner said.
Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists because schedule changes occur. All work is scheduled to be complete by late October.
This contract was awarded last fall to Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia, Mo. for $725,803.
