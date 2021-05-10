HANNIBAL — May weather is a good time to take a night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve, just a few blocks from downtown Hannibal.
Night hikes are:
• 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14
• 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28
Participants will hear the story of Sodalis Nature Preserve and learn about the bats that hibernate there, along with making seasonal observations along the trail. The full program will last about two hours and covers a 2.5-mile loop, but participants are welcome to return to the parking lot after an hour.
The hikes are free but space is limited and reservations are required by calling 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.