HANNIBAL — The bats that hibernate all winter in Sodalis Nature Preserve start waking up and becoming active in April so it may be a good time to see them flying in the sky.
There will be two family-friendly night hikes in April at Sodalis Nature Preserve, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation, at 7 p.m., Friday, April 9 and 7 p.m., Friday, April 23.
Sodalis Nature Preserve was named for the myotis sodalis (Indiana bat) species that was discovered in the park. Bat scientists have estimated about 200,000 of the bats hibernate in the abandoned limestone mines.
The full night hike program lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and the telling of the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
There will be a strict limit of 20 participants and reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Nature programs and hikes are led by Gale Rublee, a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 30 years experience as a nature educator and storyteller. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal. As a nationally certified interpreter guide, she loves interpreting natural and human history for Hannibal residents and visitors alike.