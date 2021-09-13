HANNIBAL — There is great weather in the forecast and plenty of room in the upcoming Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve Friday Sept. 17. The night hike begins at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Sodalis.
The night hikes are scheduled in time for participants to see the bats at sunset.
Each fall, Indiana bats migrate from their summer habitats to congregate in the vicinity of their hibernation sites, which include caves and abandoned mine shafts. During this time, the bats engage in mating activity and feed in the surrounding area to build the fat reserves needed during hibernation.
The full Night Hike program lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and the telling of the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
There is a strict limit of 20 participants and reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Nature programs and hikes are led by Gale Rublee, a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 25 years of experience in outdoor education. Rublee is a founding member of the Hannibal area Mississippi Hills chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists and Master Naturalist volunteers often assist with HPR programs.