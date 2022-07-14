HANNIBAL — A Night Hike to explore “Creatures of the Night” will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation Interpreter Guide Gale Rublee will lead the night hike and invite participants to listen and look for animals to appear in the early evening.
The full Night Hike program lasts about 90 minutes and follows a paved trail.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free, but reservations are requested by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
