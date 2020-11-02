HANNIBAL — Good weather is in the forecast for this Saturday’s night hike.
The Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve begins at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 7.
The night hikes are scheduled in time for participants to arrive at the top of the hill of the paved Sodalis trail at sunset.
Sodalis Nature Preserve was named for the myotis sodalis (Indiana bat) species that was discovered in the park. Bat scientists are estimated that about 200,000 of the bats hibernate in the abandoned limestone mines.
The full Night Hike program lasts about two hours and follows a 2-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and the telling of the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
There will be a strict limit of 20 participants and reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Nature programs and hikes are led by Gale Rublee, a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 25 years of experience in outdoor education. Rublee is a founding member of the Hannibal area Mississippi Hills chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists and Master Naturalist volunteers often assist with HPR programs.