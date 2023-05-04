HANNIBAL — The female bats at Sodalis Nature Preserve are in their maternity colonies now, getting ready to give birth this summer.
There will be a night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, as long as access to the trail and parking lot is available.
Sodalis Nature Preserve was named for the myotis sodalis (Indiana bat) species that was discovered in the park. Bat scientists are estimated that about 215,000 of the bats hibernate in the abandoned limestone mines.
The full Night Hike program lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.