HANNIBAL — The hot weather makes Sodalis Nature Preserve the perfect place to connect with nature.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation is sponsoring a Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, led by certified nature educator Gale Rublee.
The full Night Hike program lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and the telling of the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free, but reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Rublee is a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 30 years of experience as a nature educator and storyteller. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal. As a nationally certified interpreter guide, she loves interpreting natural and human history for Hannibal residents and visitors alike.
