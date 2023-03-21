HANNIBAL — The bats that hibernate all winter are starting to wake up at Sodalis Nature Preserve. There will be a night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Representatives from the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists will lead the hike, which will give participants the chance to appreciate nature as the seasons change. Frogs such as Spring Peepers and Chorus Frogs are serenading their mates and are especially noisy in Sodalis Nature Preserve at this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.