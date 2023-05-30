HANNIBAL — Fireflies will be under the spotlight during a Night Hike in June. The Night Hike will be 8 p.m. Friday June 9 at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Representatives from the Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists will lead the hike, which will give participants the chance to appreciate nature as the season changes. Fireflies and other night insects are likely to be buzzing around. The program is free but reservations must be made online at www.hannibalparks.recdesk.com/Community/Program
