HANNIBAL — Dry weather is in the forecast for Friday’s night hike and anyone who had scheduled to attend the recently canceled hike is welcome to attend.
The Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The last night hike, which was Aug. 13, was canceled due to storm debris on the trail.
The full program lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and information about the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Gale Rublee will lead the hike. She is a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 30 years of experience as a nature educator and storyteller. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal. As a nationally certified interpreter guide, she loves interpreting natural and human history for Hannibal residents and visitors alike.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited and reservations are suggested by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.