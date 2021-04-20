HANNIBAL — The night hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve on Friday, April 23 is full, but other night hikes are planned next month.
There are night hikes planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14 and Friday, May 28, at Sodalis Nature Preserve. The full program will last about two hours and cover a 2.5-mile paved loop, but participants are welcome to return to the parking lot after an hour for a shorter option.
Nature programs and hikes are led by Gale Rublee, a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 30 years experience as a nature educator and storyteller. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal. As a nationally certified interpreter guide, she loves interpreting natural and human history for Hannibal residents and visitors alike.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited and reservations are required by calling Hannibal Parks and Recreation at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.