Niffen joins NECAC as administrative assistant

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick has announced the hiring of Patricia Niffen, of Bowling Green, Mo., as Administrative Assistant for Housing Development.
Niffen will assist tenants and clients with housing issues, work on special projects, attend regional meetings, schedule seminars and help in the grant process.
Niffen attended Bowling Green High School and worked in retail, including experience in management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.