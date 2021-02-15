HANNIBAL — The next planned storm-water project on the eastern end of North Street in Hannibal is slowly but surely progressing toward its beginning.
An important preliminary step was taken Feb. 2 when the Hannibal City Council approved a resolution granting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers access to city-owned property that is necessary for its contractor to complete its portion of the project.
During the January meeting of the Hannibal Board of Public Works Board, Director of Operations Mathew Munzlinger reported that the utility is continuing to work with the Corps of Engineers on its portion of the project.
"They are between 90 and 100% complete on their plans. Hopefully within the next few weeks they will be ready to go out for bid on that," Munzlinger said.
The Corps of Engineers has been developing a plan to replace a section of failed storm sewer from approximately the toe of the levee to the east edge of Bridge Street.
Once the Corps of Engineers completes its work a final phase of the storm-water work in that area will occur. A lingering question regarding funding must still be resolved.
"We are continuing to work with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) on their portion, what they are going to pay," Munzlinger said. "That kind of ties into our portion with the design contract with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates and how we tailor that project."
The least expensive of the permanent repairs to the North Street storm sewer is $5.5 million. That repair option, which was chosen by the HBPW Board in October 2019, entails replacing the storm sewer's existing stone archway with a box culvert from the flood levee to Mark Twain Avenue.
The eastern end of the North Street storm-sewer system was damaged by storm-water runoff during a heavy rain event in May 2019.