New WIC Clinic coming to Palmyra

A new Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinic will begin offering services Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Monsignor Farischon Hall, 401 S. Lane St. in Palmyra. The project is the result of a partnership between the Marion County Health Department, Palmyra Parents as Teachers and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

PALMYRA, Mo. — Appointments began Wednesday for a new Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinic in Palmyra, which is set to open Tuesday, Jan. 10, and represents a team effort from three area partners.

When Marion County Health Department Administrator Craig Parsons took on his new role in late January, he met with representatives from area organizations to determine health needs that could be addressed. Palmyra Parents as Teachers Director Kathy Nicholson explained the community previously had a WIC Clinic, but efforts had stalled in past years to bring one back.

