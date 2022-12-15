New WIC Clinic coming to Palmyra

PALMYRA, Mo. — Appointments began Wednesday for a new Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinic in Palmyra, which is set to open Tuesday, Jan. 10, and represents a team effort from three area partners.
When Marion County Health Department Administrator Craig Parsons took on his new role in late January, he met with representatives from area organizations to determine health needs that could be addressed. Palmyra Parents as Teachers Director Kathy Nicholson explained the community previously had a WIC Clinic, but efforts had stalled in past years to bring one back.
Once St. Joseph Catholic Church became involved in the efforts, everything came together for the new facility, which will begin serving clients Jan. 10, in Monsignor Farischon Hall, 401 S. Lane St. in Palmyra.
Parsons said services will be offered the second Tuesday of each month. Parson was pleased with the results from the joint effort between the Marion County Health Department, Parents as Teachers and St. Joseph Catholic Church to bring vital services and resources to area mothers and their children. The clinic has also partnered with First Chance of Columbia, Mo. to offer diapers and wipes for babies from newborn age to 5T.
"I'm actually really excited. I went to the Parents as Teachers meeting earlier this month, and there was a lot of excitement in the room when we were discussing it — they were really excited about it and wanting to know when it would be up and coming," Parsons said. "I'm just really glad that we can provide these services to the community."
WIC Clerk Misty Sutton explained the WIC program provides numerous essential nutrition resources to mothers as their children progress through the critical early stages of their development. The clinic will provide items including milk, lactose-free milk for clients who are lactose intolerant, cheese, eggs, juice, peanut butter, grains, beans, cereal and a cash amount that is loaded to a mother's card so they can purchase fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.
Sutton said the WIC program works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration to administer the funds. She said the cash value has increased in past months, and she hopes to see that change continue as fruit and vegetable costs go up during the winter months.
Sutton explained the services will make a big impact for families in the Palmyra area. Previously, some clients had traveled from as far as Philadelphia to the Hannibal office.
"That Palmyra Clinic is definitely going to help out those clients that live closer there, so they're not having to travel so far — which is definitely a wonderful feeling, because that is a big issue for some people — transportation and making it to appointments," she said. "If we're closer, they're more likely to come, that way the families can get the proper nutrition they need."
More information is available by calling the Marion County Health Department office at 573-221-1166.
