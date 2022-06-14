HANNIBAL — Following months of meetings new responsibilities regarding stormwater in Hannibal have been finalized.
Based on information shared during the May meeting of the Hannibal Board of Public Works Board, the HBPW is responsible for below-ground conveyance systems, inlet structures, stormwater manholes, the Bear Creek Dam, floodwall pumps, and under roadway culverts of less than 20 feet.
As for the city, the department of public works will tend to the floodwall, floodwall gates, floodwall storm basin, all above-ground conveyances, maintaining the openings of inlets and grates, and maintaining city-owned stormwater basins.
According to the guidelines laid out for public and private responsibilities, the city shall not be responsible for maintaining stormwater conveyances located outside of dedicated right-of-ways and easements. However, the city retains the right to make emergency repairs in an effort to protect property and/or life. Such a determination will be made by the HBPW's general manager or the city's central services director. The cost of such repairs shall be billed to the property owner.
Currently the HBPW lacks a dedicated funding source to pay for stormwater projects and repairs. In April 2023 the HBPW will be asking its customers to approve a funding source for its stormwater utility.
In recent months representatives of economic development, the city of Hannibal and HBPW met regularly to review and coordinate stormwater projects. These meetings, which resulted in revisions to the city's "Maintenance Responsibility of Stormwater Systems" policy, will prove beneficial, according to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW.
"With this revision, the HBPW will be able to better estimate the cost of annual funding we will need to ask our citizens to approve as we go for a vote to assess the much-needed funding for our stormwater needs," Gordon wrote in a memo to the HBPW Board earlier this year.
