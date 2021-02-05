JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A fuel tax plan, modeled after one in South Carolina, has been proposed in the Missouri House.
House Transportation Committee Chairwoman Becky Ruth, R-Festus, unveiled earlier this week the legislation, which includes a tax rebate component.
Under Ruth's plan the Missouri gas tax would increase by two cents per gallon on Jan. 1, 2022. The tax would then increase by an additional two cents each year until a total of five increases had occurred. The bill also would allow Missourians to file for a refund for the increased tax that was paid with fuel purchases.
"We are in desperate need of funding for our roads and bridges, but we also know a significant portion of Missourians don't support an increase to the fuel tax," Ruth said in a media release. "By giving taxpayers the option to obtain a rebate, we can strike a balance that generates the funding we need while also protecting taxpayers who don't want to see their tax bill go up."
State Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, said he is familiar with the proposal.
"That approach has seen some success in South Carolina and it would appear to meet the Hancock Amendment requirements for Missouri. That has been a problem with previous attempts to increase fuel tax revenue," Riggs said. "I like the ability to raise funds while enabling Missouri residents to get fuel taxes back. That is a win-win."
Even with the potential of recovering the fuel tax increases, Riggs questions the support such a proposal would receive in out-state Missouri because of where the money will likely be spent.
"A major concern for rural residents is the lack of attention we receive from Jefferson City regarding our critical needs. We are the ones who were dying on two-lane roads and seeing our letter blacktops crumble," Riggs said. "I am not a fan of pouring more funds into St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield when our basic needs are not being met."