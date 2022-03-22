HANNIBAL — The display of A-frame signs in certain zones of Hannibal will be permitted throughout the year in accordance with a city code amendment that was recently approved by the city council.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson introduced the proposed change, which removes a May through October limitation on when such signs can be displayed in E-1 (Supplementary Commercial District) and H-1 (Historic) zones, at the March 1 meeting of the council.
“The merchants feel the need to have advertising for their business the year round,” wrote Dobson in a memo to the council regarding the proposed change to the existing ordinance.
According to Dobson, the revision, which received a successful second reading from the council on March 15, has public support.
“This simple compromise is acceptable to both the HHMC (Historic Hannibal Marketing Council) and the HDDC (Historic District Development Council),” wrote Dobson in his memo.
In accordance with the revised ordinance A-frame or sandwich signs may be displayed throughout the year in E-1 and H-1 zones provided that the following regulations are adhered to: the signs must conform to the guidelines established for each zoning district; the total size of the portable sign may not exceed 20 square feet, with the maximum dimension of the sign not exceeding 4 feet by 21/2 feet; obstruction of the sidewalk to pedestrian traffic shall not be permitted, except as allowed by city sidewalk regulations; there shall be no visual obstruction to motorists on adjacent streets; signs shall be removed from the sidewalk at the end of each business day; and only one sign allowed per building.
