New sculpture installed on Hannibal riverfront

Liberté, was installed on Hannibal's redeveloped riverfront on Monday. The sculpture is the second piece of public art in Hannibal, made possible through partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department as part of the Sculpture on the Move program. The first sculpture, "Metal Splash", by Jessie Cargas, was installed in front of the Hannibal Aquatic Center on July 8.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s second public art sculpture was installed Monday, in a partnership with the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks & Recreation as part of the Sculpture on the Move program.

The sculpture, titled Liberté, was installed on a base on Hannibal’s newly redeveloped riverfront.

