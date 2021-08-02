New scoreboard being purchased for Porter Stadium

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District is making another significant investment in Porter Stadium. In addition to new field turf the facility should also feature a new scoreboard by the time the 2021-22 school year begins later this month.
During its July meeting, the Hannibal Board of Education approved a direct lease purchase agreement with Digital Scoreboards and its partner, Government Capital, for $119,000. The purchase will be financed over seven years at 3.283%, according to Rich Stilley, the school district’s business manager.
“That allows us to not make our first payment until 2023,” he said. “It allows us to keep our cash flow adjusted and to be able to make adjustments as we need to.”
Stilley stressed that the school district is purchasing a brand-new piece of hardware.
“It has a 20-year life span on it,” he said. “What we are looking at is new technology and just better technology. It is lighter, more waterproof and will fit in the same footprint.”
The new scoreboard should not require major changes in the Porter Stadium press box to operate it, according to Stilley.
“There will be a tiny bit of adjustment, but it is the same computer system, doing the same things with just some upgraded options,” he said.
The current scoreboard was donated to the school district four years ago after already being in service elsewhere for five or six years.
“It has run its course,” Stilley said.
The current scoreboard had been giving indications that its useful days were coming to an end.
“We discovered very recently that there are some significant issues with the scoreboard at Porter,” Stilley said. “The amount of money and the amount of down time that it had was very detrimental to some activities. I think it even went out during graduation for a little bit.”