HANNIBAL — The Courage2Report program, a mobile application designed to allow students to anonymously report acts of bullying or other school-safety concerns is now available at Hannibal High School and Hannibal Middle School, according to the Hannibal School District and Hannibal Police Department.
C2R, which has been in the testing phase for several months by the school district and police department, is available on iPhone and Android platforms. The program works in conjunction with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
"This collaborative effort is a direct result of our continued efforts to provide a safe learning environment for our children," said Rich Stilley, business manager for the school district, in a release.
"C2R provides a voice to those being victimized, as well as empowering 'up-standers,' while simultaneously allowing reporters from being directly involved in the incident," said HPD Sgt. Joel Combs.
The toll-free phone number for C2R is 1-866-748-7047.
The tip line's website, www.mshp.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/Courage2ReportMO/index.html, also has an online reporting mechanism and shows a mobile app is available for download through iTunes for Apple devices and Google PlayStore for Android devices.
"Students will have a means by which to safely and anonymously report school-safety concerns to their administrators, whether those concerns pertain to bullying, drugs, weapons, or fights on campus," said Combs.
"By utilizing data gathered from the reported incidents, educators will be better positioned to improve existing strategies for resolving problems associated with bullying or other school-safety issues in their school buildings," Stilley said.