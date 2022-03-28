BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Drivers can expect to see a lot of activity in Bowling Green on Business U.S. 61 at Missouri Route 161 and Court Street as construction of a roundabout is scheduled to begin Monday, April 11.
Bleigh Construction Company was awarded the contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission last winter for $1,397,215. This project is a cost share project with the City of Bowling Green. The completion date for the project is Nov. 1.
“This project will replace the existing four-way stop on Business 61/Court Street and MO 161. The new roundabout intersection will improve traffic flow in addition to increase safety and improve access to nearby businesses, especially during peak traffic times,” explained Missouri Department of Transportation Assistant District Engineer Kevin James.
The project will include a 170’ roundabout with a 19’ truck apron to be completed in four major stages of construction. The initial phase includes grading, temporary pavement construction and some entrance work which is all scheduled to be completed during nighttime hours to when traffic volumes are lower in order to minimize traffic impacts.
“The roundabout intersection improvement will be constructed one-half at a time. Work included in the second phase, scheduled to begin early to mid-May, includes the 70-day closure of MO 161 during which time the south half of the roundabout will be completed,” James said.
A signed detour will be in place during this time to direct motorists around the work zone.
When the temporary detour is complete, construction of the northern portion of the roundabout begins in stage three. This work will begin tentatively around late July, when traffic will be shifted over the newly constructed southern portion of the roundabout and Court Street access at this location will be closed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this time. Drainage work, intersection lighting, pavement, demolition, removals and additional entrance work will be accomplished during this phase as well.
Upon moving to the final stage of the project, all legs of the roundabout will be open to normal traffic patterns as finish work is completed during nighttime hours, including permanent pavement markings, removal of temporary pavement and the installation of splitter islands.
Schedule changes could occur due to weather or material availability. MoDOT officials ask motorists to be attentive in work zones for their safety and the safety of highway workers. Please obey all traffic signs and personnel and eliminate distractions by putting down your phone.
MoDOT and the City of Bowling Green will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.
More information is available by calling MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636), calling the City of Bowling Green at 573-324-5451 or visiting https://www.modot.org/roundabout-bowling-green.
