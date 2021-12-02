HANNIBAL — For anyone who wants to help children in foster care but isn’t sure where to start, EMBRACE Children & Families can point you in the right direction with their new HUGS for Kids program.
“Help Us Gather Supplies” is behind the HUGS acronym, and that is what EMBRACE is all about; they equip foster parents with needed resources. Be it clothes, school supplies, diapers, or even a night of respite — EMBRACE is reaching out. And through HUGS, the community can reach out too.
While the program has been accepting donations since their first board meeting last March, the HUGS for Kids program will give specific assignments to those who participate. This ensures the program is stocked in all sizes and with the items most needed.
“People call and get assigned. We are trying to partner with churches, civic organizations, groups, or even families, and ask them to be responsible for a girl’s size 3 or a boy’s size 8,” said Beth Brothers of EMBRACE. “Depending on how big the group is or how much they can handle.”
Behind EMBRACE is a trio of women with different backgrounds but a shared passion for helping support those in the foster care system.
Beth Brothers, Kelsie Bien and Katie Walker-Williams came together as strangers when Bien’s mom, who works for the Children’s Division, brought them together knowing each of them wanted to be a support to those often overwhelmed by the system.
A child is often thrust into foster care without notice or a chance to say goodbye, and then ushered into an unfamiliar home where the foster parents have received the same amount of notice as the child.
It’s necessary but it’s hard, and people like Bien, who with her husband, has now adopted two children out of the foster system, know the challenges faced when a child arrives often with nothing more than an overnight bag provided by the Children’s Division. Bien’s children came to her from another foster home, and even then, they needed help.
“You need beds, dressers, school stuff and everything else. We got some clothes but they were too small,” she said. “We saw out how big of an impact it was, not just financially but in every other aspect as well, to start a kid from scratch.”
Bien has two biological children along with her husband’s children who she adopted as well. Raising six children, who are now all her own, she knows the financial struggles — but she especially understands the need to help those fostering.
Brothers, a retired nurse practitioner, was drawn to the help when she began working to support foster families at her church, The Crossing. She also connected to a foster child through the CASA program, and has kept that connection strong over the years.
“I just saw kids in bad situations and saw so many kids just suffering,” she said. “Fostering is hard, and certain people are called to do it. So many just get their hearts broken when the kids have to return to not-so-good situations.”
Brothers also said that Katie Walker-Williams was part of the foster system and she worked in the 45th circuit with the children’s division. Walker-Williams recently graduated from law school and is now working with the prosecuting attorney.
With their unique but star-crossed backgrounds, the three started EMBRACE, and now work with Children’s Division and other programs to be there for the foster community.
From a clothing closet and already-packed overnight bags to respite events for foster parents, EMBRACE wants foster families to know they are cared for.
Part of that is to make each child feel personally seen, and Brothers said those who donate through HUGS will be doing just that. She said they have already worked in this manner with school supplies.
“When you just ask for school supplies it can turn into a mess, so we pair people up with specific children in need,” she said. “This way they can personalize what they are getting them and even call the foster parent to make sure they are getting what the child needs.”
“They get a paper listing the child’s favorite color or character,” Bien added. “It was more of a personal thing. Everyone doesn’t get the same book bag or the same supplies.”
Everyone who participates in the program on a volunteer basis, including the three who started it. “We have an eight member board who are very active and wonderful. The communications group has been great and then the fundraising group is working hard,” Brothers said. One generous community supporter donated the building space at 582 Clinic Road in Hannibal, and they will just pay utilities.
EMBRACE is also looking for more volunteers, as they hope to expand their hours and have help in sorting donations when they are received. They are currently open on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Otherwise they are reached by phone when someone needs something.
They are also looking for people to participate on committees or help at events.
“We did an Easter egg hunt and a pool party,” Bien said. “We are also planning a respite night, where we take the kids and the foster parents can go do something fun, we are planning that around Valentine’s Day.”
Brothers and Bien agreed that if someone is unable to participate in the HUGS program, they can always donate new socks and underwear of all sizes; they don’t accept these items used.
People can also support the cause at their Quarter Madness fundraising event on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Sesquicentennial Building in Palmyra, Mo. There will also be a soup supper with dessert.
They are also holding a raffle until Dec. 10. Tickets are five dollars each or five tickets for $20. The prizes include a $250 Walmart gift card, a $100 Amazon card, or a $50 Chamber of Commerce gift card.
To participate in HUGS or volunteer with the group, you can call them at 573-340-5796. You can also follow them on Facebook at Embrace Children and Families.
