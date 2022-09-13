HANNIBAL — Girl Scouts from Troop 9012 saw the results of their efforts to bring a playground to Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park on Monday, with a grand opening celebration ushering in new recreation opportunities to the historic 11-acre park.
Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, explained how the Girl Scouts requested more playground equipment for youth downtown amid flooding in 2019. The Kiwanis Park playground was underwater at the time.
"They were very businesslike. They attended a Park Board meeting November 2019, and they just wanted a solution to the problem," Richards said.
Parks and Recreation personnel agreed with the Girl Scouts, and talked about the possibility of adding a playground to Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park. Richards noted how there are many children in the neighborhood, but the park had not had a playground yet.
The Girl Scouts were asked to select the equipment and colors, working together to pick the layout from 20 potential proposals. Richards acknowledged the decision-making process wasn't easy.
The Girl Scouts who cut the ribbon for the grand opening, Park Board members and other attendees all agreed the results turned out wonderfully. The light blue and gray equipment incorporates a wavy tunnel, a jungle gym, a slide and a whimsical fish for children to climb through.
Joel Booth, vice president at F&M Bank and Trust Co., shared some history about contributions Hodgdon made throughout her life.
Ann Dorsey Hodgdon was born in 1910 to Frank Trowbridge Hodgdon and Annie Porter Roberts Hodgdon. Her mother was the niece of Aaron Righter Levering, who gave the land and money for Levering Hospital, Hannibal's first such institution.
After she graduated from Hannibal High School in 1927, Hodgdon furthered her education at Ward-Belmont College (now Belmont University). At the all-girls school specializing in educating women for their societal roles, she immersed herself in team sports and athletics.
Athletics were not offered to women when Hodgdon attended high school. She took an active role in furthering the opportunities for women in physical activities at Ward-Belmont College, petitioning the student council to make physical education a requirement for all students and to establish facilities for that portion of the curriculum.
"I believe it was a match made in heaven. During her time at Ward-Belmont, she excelled in many intermural sports. She took part in field hockey, bowling, golf, track, tennis and basketball," Booth said. "From her experiences at college, we can see she developed a love for physical activity. She was an officer on campus with both the YWCA and the Athletic Board, which governed the facilities and intermural sports on campus."
Hodgdon received her bachelor of arts degree, and went on to earn her master's in personnel work from Washington University in St. Louis.
She started her career working in the unemployment compensation commission in Jefferson City and Hannibal amid the Great Depression. She attained the title of Junior Claims Deputy in St. Louis. After completing merit examinations, ten people assumed the role, of which two were women.
Hodgdon joined the Women's Auxiliary Corp. in 1942 as one of the earliest members. She went on to serve in Iowa and overseas.
She began her employment with Farmers & Merchants Bank (now F&M Bank and Trust Co.), assuming several different roles until she retired in 1962. Upon her retirement, she joined the board of directors — the second woman to take the position. Booth noted it wasn't until 1960 that women could open a checking account in their own name; the same right didn't occur until 1970 for establishing a credit card.
Booth explained Hodgdon made countless major financial decisions affecting thousands of fellow citizens. She served on the board until her death in 1974.
Upon her death, Hodgdon gave large gifts to Levering Hospital, Hannibal Free Public Library and Trinity Episcopal Church. She also gave a gift of $60,000 — the equivalent of more than $580,000 today — to the city to establish parks and play lots in each of Hannibal's four quadrants.
Booth said the grand opening of the playground was a momentous occasion, noting how it fit with Hodgdon's passion for physical activities and enjoyable parks throughout Hannibal.
"I know that Miss Hodgdon would be very proud of the work of Girl Scout Troop 9012 and would be grateful to the City of Hannibal, the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, Lisa Peck, Mayor James Hark, and Mary Lynne Richards for their wonderful work in creating a fun and safe place for the citizens of Hannibal," he said.
After they cut the ribbon to officially open the playground, Girl Scouts Riah Wigfall, Audra St. Juliana and Erin Clark agreed the playground was an ideal addition to the park bearing Hodgdon's name.
Erin said she and fellow Girl Scouts made their decision through "process of elimination".
"We thought of things that the younger kids would enjoy and that the older kids would enjoy, and somehow combine them together — to where everybody could enjoy the park and have fun," she said.
Erin remembered how she and her fellow Girl Scouts saw many younger children riding throughout the neighborhood on their bicycles a few years ago. They noticed how the children didn't have any equipment to play on at the time.
"It is a very beneficial area," Erin said.
Audra said she like the spinning chairs most of all, pointing out they will be a popular choice with younger visitors to the park. She shared her feelings about how the playground turned out.
"I think it's very pretty. I actually really like it, and it's beautiful," she said. "I also told my friends about it, and I think if we would all come here, we would all play on it."
