HANNIBAL — Girl Scouts from Troop 9012 saw the results of their efforts to bring a playground to Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park on Monday, with a grand opening celebration ushering in new recreation opportunities to the historic 11-acre park.

Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, explained how the Girl Scouts requested more playground equipment for youth downtown amid flooding in 2019. The Kiwanis Park playground was underwater at the time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.