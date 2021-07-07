HANNIBAL — What is a Master Naturalist? It’s anyone who is curious about Missouri’s unique environment — from its butterflies, snakes and tadpoles to its soil, rock and geology.
It can be hard to find like-minded folks but the Missouri Department of Conservation offers a unique “match making” opportunity. They bring in highly trained passionate specialists to speak. Why? Because MDC believes citizen volunteers can learn to connect knowledgeably with the environment — and to share that passion with neighbors and friends. MDC also uses Master Naturalists to assist in accomplishing nature-related projects: bird counts, clearing invasive species, conducting educational evenings in Sodalis, monitoring water quality, to name a few.
A new Master Naturalists class is forming right now, coordinated by Hannibal’s local chapter, Mississippi Hills Master Naturalists.
This 12-week program will take place from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 to Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Hannibal-LaGrange University. Training includes two Monday evening field sessions and three Saturdays. Attendance at the Aug. 3 Orientation Meeting is mandatory. The registration fee is $110.
Graduates extoll the program for two reasons. Bob Kendrick, Training Coordinator, remarks, “It is mind blowing the amount of pertinent information we get from really passionate specialists.” Both he and Kristy Trevathan realized that this class was truly about finding kindred nature lovers.
“The 2019 class bonded immediately,” they said.
“We found a whole new group of friends that share common goals,” Trevathan added. “We would have never known or found each other except through this training program.”
Sign up opportunities are available by contacting Bob Kendrick at 573-248-7361 or Kathi Moore at 573-248-2530.