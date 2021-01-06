HANNIBAL — A New London woman suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 10:20 p.m. on U.S. 61, 1.5 miles south of Hannibal.
A 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van was being driven north by 27-year-old Bailey A. Powell of New London. According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a ditch.
Powell, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.