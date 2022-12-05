SAVERTON, Mo. — A New London woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Samantha K. Shanks, 38, of New London, was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer at 10:21 p.m., traveling south on Highway 79, 10 miles south of Hannibal.
The accident report stated the Ford ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Shanks was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
She was wearing a seat belt.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department and the Hannibal Rural Fire Department.
