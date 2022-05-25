NEW LONDON, Mo. — New London Park Days marks its 36th anniversary as the community tradition returns to the Ralls County Courthouse grounds in New London.
From Friday through Sunday, June 3-5, it's big fun in the small town with something for everyone.
Events include a 5K walk/run and the competition will start Saturday at 8 a.m., with registration at 7 a.m. at New London’s Old School Marketplace. A petting zoo and the Kid’s Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
For the first year, Quincy Axe throwing Company will be there on Saturday from 3-6 p.m.
Events will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, with a beer garden open from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. The New London Lions Club and the P.O.P.S. club will return to serve patrons. All ages are welcome inside the beer garden until 6 p.m., and non-alcoholic refreshments will be served.
Nearly 50 vendors will set-up shop on Friday and Saturday including food vendors. From lemon shakeups and Hillbilly Rootbeer to loaded hot dogs from Mad Dog’s, nachos and more, old favorites will return.
A full musical guest lineup will also play throughout the weekend.
T.A.S. Band will play from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Almost Famous from 9 p.m. to midnight, which plays a variety of genres such as Led Zeppelin, Elvis, Metallica, and Katy Perry.
On Saturday, A.D.D. Band will take the stage from 5-7:30 p.m. The closer, The Cherry Pistols, will play from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The carnival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday with armbands available. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with Evie Rodenbaugh on the main stage.
Along with a car cruise at noon on Saturday, the always-popular Mr. Legs Contest returns at 8 p.m. in the beer garden. Local men can, “show off their legs" and compete for the coveted Mr. Legs Crown.
Sunday will include the popular cornhole tournament in which all levels from rookies to experienced players can compete for cash prizes. New this year, partners will be randomly selected by the computer.
Players must be 16 years old or older. Sign in starts at noon and games begin at 1 p.m.
More information and a schedule of events is available by visiting newlondonparkdays.com or visiting the New London Park Days Facebook page.
