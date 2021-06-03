NEW LONDON, Mo. — New London Park Days marks its 35th anniversary Friday and Saturday as the community tradition returns to the Ralls County Courthouse grounds in New London.
Jayme Lane, New London Park Days president and entertainment chair, said board members spend an entire year to plan for the next year’s event, but they got off to a later start due to the cancellation of the 2020 event for safety amid the COVID pandemic. The delay didn’t stop the event from coming together successfully with a blend of crafts, entertainment for all ages, live music, refreshments, contests, a parade and other types of activities for the whole family.
“With all the great members that we have and the loving family that we all knew, we got together and planned in a little bit of time as usual,” she said.
Events begin at noon Friday, with a beer garden open from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. The New London Lions Club and the P.O.P.S. club will serve patrons. All ages are welcome inside the beer garden until 6 p.m., and non-alcoholic refreshments will be served.
Events include a 5K walk/run designed for professionals and amateurs. The competition will start at 8 a.m., with registration at 7 a.m. at New London’s Old School Marketplace. A new addition this year is bingo from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
Riverside Band from Vandalia, Mo. will play from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Trixie Delight from St. Charles, Mo. from 9 p.m. to midnight
Lane said That 80s Band and Trixie Delight were originally slated for the canceled 2020 festival, and she was delighted they could return. She said Riverside Band is a local favorite as well.
On Saturday, Crazy Horse Band from the Hannibal area will take the stage from 5-7:30 p.m. The closer, That 80s Band from St. Charles, Mo., will play from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Lane is looking forward to the lineup of musical performers set to take the stage during the weekend.
“We’re excited about it. We had That 80s Band in 2019 when we had the New London Park Days and New London Bicentennial at the same time,” Lane said. “We just had to have them back. We had such a big crowd and everybody enjoyed them, and a lot of requests to have them back.”
In addition to the carnival from 4-10 p.m. Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Kidzone activities including crafts and games will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday. POET will bring their corn trailer for the weekend, which is always a hit with the younger children in attendance.
Lane expressed her happiness to bring the community back together for family fun.
“Everybody’s ready to get out and enjoy themselves and enjoy their friends and family,” Lane said. “I think it will be a good year.”
More information and a schedule of events is available by visiting newlondonparkdays.com or visiting the New London Park Days Facebook page.