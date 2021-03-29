NEW LONDON, Mo. — One resident was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene of a mobile home fire Sunday morning in New London.
The Hannibal Rural and New London Fire departments were called to a structure fire at 6:43 a.m. at 12734 Thornberry Road. Upon arrival firefighters found a mobile home owned by Barbara Smith fully involved in flames. Smith's fiance, Thomas McLeod reported he was awakened by loud popping noises and found the front half of the trailer on fire. McLeod awakened Smith and attempted to locate pet cats.
He exited the structure via the back door. Smith reported she exited the home via a bedroom window. Firefighters extinguished the fire in about a half hour. Smith reported she had two children that lived in the home, but they were staying with their father for the weekend.
Smith was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by Marion County Ambulance District personnel and released.
Firefighters determined the fire started in the living room but were unable to determine an exact cause and have ruled the fire accidental. The mobile home was a total loss. It was not determined at the time that the fire department left the scene if the cats had made it out of the home.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. No other injuries were reported.