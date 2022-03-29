HANNIBAL — A New London man charged with second-degree murder stemming from an October shooting is scheduled to appear for arraignment in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court.
John M.R. Kurth, 24, of New London, appeared by video before Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson on Monday.
After evidence was presented, Jackson announced the court found probable cause to bind Kurth over for arraignment. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd at 11 a.m. Friday.
Kurth was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of Broadway
The Hannibal Police Department said officers were called at 6:10 p.m. Oct. 6 for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old man had been fatally shot.
Kurth was found near the scene and taken into custody without incident.
He remains in the Marion County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.