PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — A New London man sustained moderate injuries in an accident Friday morning, two mile east of Philadelphia.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, William D. Northcutt, 84, of New London, was driving a 2016 Buick Encore west on Highway 168 at about 9:40 a.m. The report stated Northcutt fell asleep, causing the Buick to travel off the left side of the roadway and overturn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.