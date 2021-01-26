NEW LONDON Mo. — A New London man was arrested Tuesday morning after a police pursuit that started on the road and ended on foot.
Hannibal police report that they attempted a traffic stop. The driver, Stephen M. Snyder, 33, reportedly refused to stop. After police deflated his tires, Snyder continued on foot and was quickly caught by police.
Snyder was allegedly found possessing large quantities of a crystal like substance that police believe to be methamphetamine. Snyder has been charged with trafficking drugs and was taken to the Marion County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000 and he remains in the Marion County Jail.