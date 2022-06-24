NEW LONDON — One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 9 p.m., June 23, on private property at the western New London city limits.
Involved in the accident was a 2015 Polaris Ranger XP900 driven by 27-year-old Kacey M. Simmons of New London.
According to the incident report the vehicle was northbound in a field when the driver lost control. The vehicle overturned, ejecting both occupants.
Suffering fatal injuries was a passenger, 58-year-old Guy L. Simmons of New London. He was transported to the O’Donnell’s Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Kacey M. Simmons sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.